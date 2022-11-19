As I write this letter the polls are open, and the mid-term elections will be over in a few hours. Not knowing the results, I wanted to put forward some thoughts on the top issue being cited by most voters—inflation. The Republican claims that Democrats' “radical policies created the worst inflation in generations” is a gross and misleading exaggeration. And the Democrats “inflation reduction act” is just a name; not a means to reducing inflation.
Inflation is a global issue, not just a U.S. problem. There are multiple reasons for high inflation; but at its root the causes, across the world, are very similar. Lockdowns, layoffs and school closings caused by COVID that forced millions of people to stay home and the spending spree that began once the lockdowns were lifted. Coupled with both manufacturing and supply chain disruptions, the increase in demand spiked prices. A pandemic-induced reduction in U.S. oil production, paired with sanctions on Russian oil, reduced global supplies and pushed gas and energy prices considerably higher. And, a tight labor market, resulting from many workers not returning to their jobs after the pandemic, pushed up wages. More than almost anything else, these are the drivers of our current inflationary cycle.
However, our government does not get away without shouldering some blame. Excessive government spending and our ballooning national debt also play a significant role. But both Republicans and Democrats share equally with respect to excessive spending and debt. The government pushed more than $5 trillion of “stimulus” money into the economy during the pandemic—with $3 trillion approved under Republican control and another $2 trillion under Democratic control. A significant portion of this spending landed in the pockets of the average citizen—many who did not need it. And, as should be expected, this spending helped to fuel inflation.
Another culprit and looming crisis is our national debt. During Obama’s eight years in office the national debt rose from $10.6 trillion in 2009 to $19.9 trillion in 2017—a $9.3 trillion increase in eight years. Trump, who promised in 2016 that he would eliminate the national debt, made no effort to do so. During his four years in office, the debt rose from $19.9 trillion in 2017 to $27.75 trillion in 2021—a $7.85 trillion increase in four years. Biden has continued down the same path with the debt rising to a current $31.12 trillion—an increase of $3.37 trillion in his first two years. Fiscal irresponsibility is a hallmark of both parties.
Which party has a plan or is espousing policies that will calm inflation? The answer is an emphatic—neither! The current proposals by both parties are more of the same and will not reduce inflation. So, if you voted based upon inflation—no matter which side you chose—you will be disappointed. Inflation will eventually subside, most likely as the result of a recession. Not because of anything our politicians have proposed or are doing.
Gary Shelton
Prior Lake