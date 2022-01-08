Abortion has frequently been in the national news the past month as the U.S. Supreme Court deliberates the Dobbs v. Jackson case. But let us look at what is happening in our state regarding abortion statistics, funding, and positive alternatives.
Since abortion was legalized in 1973, there have been an estimated 667,929 abortions in our state, according to Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life (MCCL), an organization that compiles data from annual state abortion reports. This is approximately equal to the current population of Minneapolis, Bloomington and Shakopee.
As a Minnesota taxpayer, you have helped fund 95,000 abortions for Medicaid recipients since the 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court decision Doe vs. Gomez. This is at a cost to taxpayers of about $28 million paid to local abortion centers, MCCL reports.
In contrast, if you or someone you know is faced with an unexpected pregnancy, your local pregnancy resource center can help you with free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, life coaching and parenting classes. They will help you connect with the resources and support you need. Simply call the 24/7 bi-lingual contact center OptionLine.org at 1-800-712-4357 or text “HELPLINE” to 313131.
And if you or your loved ones have had an abortion and would like to find healing and hope there are organizations to help you in the metro including Rachel’s Vineyard Twin Cities and Conquerors. They offer support groups, mentoring and retreats for women and men.
I encourage you to attend the annual MCCL March for Life on Saturday, Jan. 22 at the Minnesota State Capitol. Bring your family and friends and join thousands of your fellow citizens and stand up for life!
Lynn Spieker
Prior Lake