I am totally bewildered. I moved here from a town about the same size as Chaska, in similar proximity to the city.
The town built an amphitheater, easily several times larger than the one at Staring Lake Park in Eden Prairie. The place is packed out every Sunday night. All seating is filled, plus just as many people sitting on the lawn, as there are in the seating. 1,000 to 2,000 people is normal attendance.
In contrast, the excellent concert series at Chaska often is lucky to get 100 people.
People, support your park board, support our wonderful local musicians, support your inner ear, enjoy the park, enjoy these splendid concerts ... and enjoy the many great dining options near the park.
Ted Larson
Chaska