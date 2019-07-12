letter to editor stock art typewriter and notebook
Photo by Elijah O’Donnell on Unsplash

I am totally bewildered. I moved here from a town about the same size as Chaska, in similar proximity to the city.

The town built an amphitheater, easily several times larger than the one at Staring Lake Park in Eden Prairie. The place is packed out every Sunday night. All seating is filled, plus just as many people sitting on the lawn, as there are in the seating. 1,000 to 2,000 people is normal attendance.

In contrast, the excellent concert series at Chaska often is lucky to get 100 people.

People, support your park board, support our wonderful local musicians, support your inner ear, enjoy the park, enjoy these splendid concerts ... and enjoy the many great dining options near the park.

Ted Larson

Chaska

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you