Jim Weygand, in his July 6 column in the Herald, "Let's give the Legislature some credit," writes, “It is easy to blame the majority for not listening to the minority, but the minority can be just as guilty if they are not willing to give any ground.”
I’m not sure what the minority could’ve done to stop the onslaught, but according to Weygand, the DFL wanted to spend more and the Republican minority was trying to hit the brakes, so all this spending is their fault?
As National Review put it in a May 31 article recapping the session:
"For the DFL, 2022 was hardly a sweeping mandate. Minnesota Republicans won 48 percent of the vote in federal House races, a significant improvement from 2020 or 2018, and had their best showing in the governor’s race since 2006. … The state senate went from a 34–33 Republican majority to a 34–33 DFL majority. On that slim basis, the DFL set out to turn the state overnight into a frozen California. The legislature, with the eager connivance of Governor Tim Walz, voted routinely in partisan lockstep to enact a wish list of left-wing radicalism. Republicans could do little to hold back the deluge."
The article continues: "The DFL also went on a massive budget spree, blowing in a single session Minnesota’s $17.5 billion surplus, most of it on spending and the rest on one-time 'tax rebates' that will do nothing to improve the state’s tax climate going forward. The state’s $72 billion budget increases spending by 38 percent over 2022 levels, plus $2.6 billion in additional infrastructure spending that is heavily financed by debt."
And, finally, the magazine concludes: "Heavy-handed environmental rules were not neglected. The state will mandate 100 percent carbon-free energy by 2040, and it passed the strictest regulation in the nation on the use of chemicals in consumer products ... . Even worse ideas got serious consideration ... . A proposal to create a committee of unionized nurses to oversee hospital staffing levels was scrapped at the last minute after the Mayo Clinic — the state’s largest private employer — threatened to pull billions of dollars of planned investments from Minnesota. DFL lawmakers are even openly pondering a confiscatory tax on unrealized capital gains, having learned nothing after the Supreme Court unanimously rejected the state’s argument for seizing an old lady’s home for unpaid taxes and keeping the profits from the sale."
Retired medical-device CEO Howard Root wrote this in the Minneapolis Star Tribune in explaining why he was moving to Florida: "What used to be Minnesota Nice has become Minnesota Nuts, and I’m out. I’ve heard from many others who are planning a similar exit to states like Tennessee and South Carolina, which should put Minnesota on pace to soon exceed the 19,400 net residents who left for other states last year."
Money is leaving Minnesota. What do you think it will do to our taxes? The taxpayers that pay for the spending have had it and are leaving. What will we be left with? Solar panels and windmills? Intermittent power? I’m sure that’ll attract business and industry to our state. Good luck with that!
Leonard Lipe
Chaska