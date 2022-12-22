On behalf of the Jordan Lions and Jordan Fire Department, I am proud to announce the success of the 40th annual Christmas Food Basket program. This year the program served 159 families with a wonderful Christmas basket with a turkey and ham and your traditional family meal fixings.
On Dec. 13, approximately 25 Jordan Lions and Jordan Fire Department members stuffed and delivered the baskets to the local churches. The local churches helped distribute the baskets to anonymous families. From what we hear, the event went off without a hitch. After 40 years of doing this program, we have it down to a science.
We would like to take the time to say thank you to the financial supporters of this charity event. Businesses include: Jordan Fire Department, Jordan Lions, Radermacher’s Super Value, Jordaness Lions, Jordan Commercial Club, Frandsen Bank & Trust, HomeTown Bank, Riverland Bank, Jordan Agency, Inc., Jordan Transformer, MVEC, SCA&T, Boyd Perkins Group, Lydia Zion Church and St John’s the Baptist Catholic Church.
Individual families included the Gregory family, Hanson family, Hartman family, Hartman family, Hentges family, Koepp family, Krzmarcik family, Oldenburg family, Riviere family, Schmitt family, Woestehoff family, Oestreich family and Ward family.
Without your support and patronage this charity event could and would not happen. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!
For additional information or to donate to the Christmas Food Basket program, please call Lion Tony Oldenburg at Jordan Agency, Inc. (952-492-6050).
Tony Oldenburg
Jordan