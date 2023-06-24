On behalf of the Burnsville High School Class of 2023, the Senior Class Party Committee would like to recognize our sponsors and donors. We appreciate their generous donations and thank them for celebrating the Class of 2023! Thank you readers for your ongoing support of these generous local businesses.
Our donors and sponsors:
Burnsville Savage Lions Club, Eagan Lions Club, Dakota Electric Association, Park Chrysler/Jeep, Gertens, Market Works, Big Frog Custom TShirts, Country Financial-Conrad Agency, Thirty-One, Cole’s Salon, Chanhassen Dinner Theater, Uline, Von Hansen’s, Prior Lake Horse and Hunt Club, Crystal Lake Golf, AAA-Burnsville, Fabcon, TRex Cookie, Holiday Stationstores, Spicy Thai, Cane’s, Beau Monde Salon, Cub, Red Lobster, Porter Creek, Clive’s Roadhouse, Rack’s, Bricksworth, Sister Rosalind’s and Cub Foods.
Congratulations to the Class of 2023. We enjoyed being a part of your celebration. Best wishes on your next adventure!
Burnsville Senior Class Party Committee