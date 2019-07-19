Thank you to all the great donors who donated blood on June 24. We had a total of 107 units of blood.
Thanks also to Jim Fink for making the chili and the Lions Club, which supplies the ingredients for the chili. The chili is always a treat for our donors. Thanks also to the local businesses for the donation of the “Give a pint, get a pint” coupons and all the other great Chaska sponsors.
A big thank you to all the volunteers who work throughout the day; this could not be done without all your help.
The next bloodmobile is Oct. 21. Hope to see you there.
Linda Worm and Sharon Siegle
Co-chairs
Blood Drive