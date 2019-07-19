Thank you to all the great donors who donated blood on June 24. We had a total of 107 units of blood.

Thanks also to Jim Fink for making the chili and the Lions Club, which supplies the ingredients for the chili. The chili is always a treat for our donors. Thanks also to the local businesses for the donation of the “Give a pint, get a pint” coupons and all the other great Chaska sponsors.

A big thank you to all the volunteers who work throughout the day; this could not be done without all your help.

The next bloodmobile is Oct. 21. Hope to see you there.

Linda Worm and Sharon Siegle

Co-chairs

Blood Drive

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you