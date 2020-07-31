We are each accountable for our actions. Not only how we do our jobs; but also the basic concern and compassion we demonstrate to those who fall into our community of responsibilities. When we are unwilling to demonstrate a basic empathy to those in the horrific pain of grief, it’s time to reassess the qualities beyond the obvious academic that make a person qualified to move professionally in the ability to meet the job requirements.
We are the great aunt and uncle of Archer Amorosi, who was killed two years ago this month. In a timely recognition of this anniversary, the family was recently awarded a substantial monetary settlement from a lawsuit against Carver County. In my opinion, it more than likely would have been avoided had Carver County Attorney Mark Metz represented the Amorosi family, as is his job.
The county attorney is elected to represent the people of the county. The Amorosi family felt their only option was to hire an attorney to deal with the attorney who was supposed to represent the members of their community.
Remember this when he goes up for re-election.
Dr. John and Marty Becker
Ardmore, Oklahoma