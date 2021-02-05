School leaders should give all students the same safety protocols and opportunities. They should be a voice for logic and equality rather than hypocrisy and bias. COVID doesn’t care about fair — as a parent, I expect our district to do so.
For athletes, the district “lets them play,” but forces everyone else to “play” by another set of rules. While our athletes gather to practice and play, students in arts and activities are subjected to a different set of stringent limitations and debilitating restrictions.
As a member of the football or volleyball teams this fall, you were granted reprieve from the isolation of your bedrooms and monotony of your school days. You congregated with your teams, indoors and out, to practice and play, without distancing and without masks. Your parents, in some cases, watched you from the bleachers. You enjoyed friendships and camaraderie — the best parts of being on a team. As you’ve taken to the gym floors and ice rinks, your good fortune continues in 2021.
If you were a CNHS theater participant this fall, you got a 100% virtual “experience.” Your cast and crew never met, practiced, or performed in person. You “rehearsed” online. You recorded “performances” on phones in your bedrooms and basements. While colossal efforts by your film editor resulted in a YouTube video for your efforts, it — was not — “theatre” in any sense of that word. This winter yields virtual rehearsals, and the promise of “something similar” this spring.
We don’t need epidemiologists or aerosols experts to tell us whether it’s safer for athletes to congregate, indoors, without distancing to practice and play, than it is for students in other activities to gather, with masks and distancing, to rehearse and produce art, rhetoric, or music. Without question, it isn’t safer, and it isn’t fair.
We need safety policies — but shouldn’t the sting of those strict rules apply equally to all students, regardless of their pursuits? A cast and crew are a team as much as the basketball and dance teams. Like athletes, who must be together to practice and compete, a cast and crew must be in the same physical space to rehearse, perform, and produce art. The 600-plus seat auditoriums with professional sized stages easily accommodate enough cast and crew to produce scaled-back, filmed productions with appropriate distancing. In fact, other schools have done it successfully.
Athletes have MSHSL support — to whom the district can simply defer. The well-funded, Let them Play organization can afford to fund legal battles to ensure athletes have a voice. Who will speak for everyone else?
All students are bearing the mental and emotional toll of distance learning. High school students are missing singular moments and rites of passage. Our school leaders offer a lifeline to one group of students, letting them play together, while forcing others to sequester, interacting only through a screen. Students should equal opportunities for engagement. Let them play — or not — but let the same rules apply to everyone.
Kim Manna
Carver