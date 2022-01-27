Kudos to Eric Kraushar for the Jan. 13 article: “Signs Pointing Up: Kindergarten enrollment set to rebound in 2022."
We appear to be on parallel thinking paths, as I presented a slightly different take on district enrollment, relative to school-age population, at the Oct. 25 school board meeting.
Why did I make that presentation?
During an Oct. 4 meeting, our superintendent mentioned that our school district enrollment had declined by about 300 students.
“What?”
Since I have an “enquiring mind” (yes, that’s a misspelling), I set out to find “The Why."
The National Center for Education Statistics’ website nces.ed.gov, breaks down U.S. Census data by school district. It shows the total number of school-age children who reside in our district, and public and private school enrollment. Some simple math gets one to open enrolled/home school numbers.
Here’s what I've learned:
Our school district’s K-12 enrollment lags the growth of school-age children living in our school district by double digits.
Our resident, non-attending students are enrolling in private schools (double-digit growth), open enrolling in other districts (almost double-digit growth), home schooling (triple-digit growth).
That information caused me to ask:
Why do parents choose a particular school for their children, or (I believe) move them?
Answer: Top five from nces.ed.gov: quality of teachers/staff (79%), safety (including student discipline) (71%), curriculum focus (59%), number of students in class (37% — that seems low, a big surprise to me), student body characteristics (31%).
Quality of teachers/staff is hard for a parent to determine, but there are readily-available websites to gather that information.
Safety (including student discipline, which I believe is the foundation of all safety), and curriculum focus information, is not readily available. I believe that comes from the student, and anecdotal sources. “Mom, that one kid disrupted the class again today!” “Dad, why are they teaching me this?”
Could parents' perceptions of our school district’s safety (including student discipline), and curriculum focus be a component of our enrollment challenges?
I don’t know, for sure, and will find out, as I’m meeting with residents, students, educators, district staff, elected officials, and law enforcement to find out “the real deal."
We need to focus on making a plan, and execute it, in order to reverse our district’s enrollment trend.
Everyone is getting pulled in a bunch of different directions which makes focus difficult.
I’ve also found that the necessary information is available if one has the time and energy to look for it. I have the time (yes, I’m retired), energy, and will write more letters to the editor to share with you what I’ve learned.
Joe Scott
Chaska