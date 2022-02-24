The 2022 theme for Women’s History Month this March, “Women providing healing, promoting hope,” is both a tribute to the ceaseless work of caregivers and frontline workers during this ongoing pandemic and a recognition of the countless ways women have provided these essential needs throughout history. Carver County Library is celebrating by spotlighting local women’s stories.
To contribute, please share a personal story about a woman in your own life or history who has worked in healthcare or another form of caregiving.
Who has inspired hope for you? A mother? A daughter? A friend? A coworker? Share your story by contacting Linnéa Fonnest, Adult Services librarian, at Chanhassen Library: lfonnest@co.carver.mn.us for more information.
We will gather stories to share with our community through library displays and through social media. Submissions welcome now and continuing through March 21.
LITERARY FICTION
One of the most authoritative sources for great reading, Library Journal, recently released its list of best books of the year in several categories. Here are some of their best books in literary fiction.
“Bewilderment” by Richard Powers. The astrobiologist Theo Byrne searches for life throughout the cosmos while single-handedly raising his unusual 9-year-old, Robin, following the death of his wife. Robin is a warm, kind boy who spends hours painting elaborate pictures of endangered animals. He’s also about to be expelled from third grade for smashing his friend in the face. As his son grows more troubled, Theo hopes to keep him off psychoactive drugs. He learns of an experimental neurofeedback treatment to bolster Robin’s emotional control, one that involves training the boy on the recorded patterns of his mother’s brain.
“The Five Wounds” by Kirstin Valdez Quade. It’s Holy Week in the small town of Las Penas, New Mexico, and 33-year-old unemployed Amadeo Padilla has been given the part of Jesus in the Good Friday procession. He is preparing feverishly for this role when his 15-year-old daughter Angel shows up pregnant on his doorstep and disrupts his plans for personal redemption. Vivid, tender, funny, and beautifully rendered, "The Five Wounds" spans the baby’s first year as five generations of the Padilla family converge.
“Matrix” by Lauren Groff. Cast out of the royal court by Eleanor of Aquitaine, deemed too coarse and rough-hewn for marriage or courtly life, 17-year-old Marie de France is sent to England to be the new prioress of an impoverished abbey, its nuns on the brink of starvation and beset by disease. At first taken aback by the severity of her new life, Marie finds focus and love in collective life with her singular and mercurial sisters.
“Once There Were Wolves” by Charlotte McConaghy. Inti Flynn arrives in Scotland with her twin sister, Aggie, to lead a team of biologists tasked with reintroducing 14 gray wolves into the remote Highlands. She hopes to heal not only the dying landscape, but Aggie, too, unmade by the terrible secrets that drove the sisters out of Alaska.
“Open Water” by Caleb Azumah Nelson. In a crowded London pub, two young people meet. Both are Black British, both won scholarships to private schools where they struggled to belong, both are now artists and both are trying to make their mark in a world that by turns celebrates and rejects them. Tentatively, tenderly, they fall in love. But two people who seem destined to be together can still be torn apart by fear and violence, and over the course of a year they find their relationship tested by forces beyond their control.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
SEO (Search Engine Optimization): 7-8 p.m., Tuesday, March 1. Online registration required. Without connecting your website to Google and other search engines, your website is an island. SEO is as important as building a website because it connects the website to the World Wide Web and makes it successfully searchable in Google. This class teaches you SEO principles so that your website will be found on the web effectively.
EVENTS FOR YOUTH
Monday Funday on Facebook Live: 6:30 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, Feb. 28. We’ll read books, tell tales, sing songs, and more. Carver County Library Youth Services Librarians and special guests will lead the way!
Teen Flatpacks: Beginning Monday, March 1 through Friday, March 5, teens can pick up a free flatpack filled with goodies to create cool stuff. In March, look for the Artist Trading Card flatpacks which contain drawing materials.
STORYTIME
No registration is required for storytimes.
Chanhassen Library:
Family Storytime: 3:30 p.m. Sundays and 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents, and caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. Toddlers and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. For ages 18-36 months.
Victoria Library:
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.
Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. Toddlers and caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this busy age group.Recommended for ages 18-36 months.
Chaska Library:
Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking.