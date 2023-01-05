It’s been quite the year for Savage-based musician Todd Millenacker and his bandmate, Krissy Mondelli.
This time last year, the duo had just released their debut album, “Dynamite!”, for their children’s band, Todd’n’Tina.
The Jan. 6 release of their sophomore effort, titled “Kaboom!” to continue to play off the TNT initials of their band’s name, is built on the back of a year’s efforts to build up their audience through live shows and entertaining online content.
Todd’n’Tina played more than a dozen live shows in 2022 — including a performance at the State Fair.
“If you’re a native Minnesotan, you know that when you’re at the Fair, you’ve made it,” Mondelli said. “That was probably the highlight of the summer.”
The live shows provide an opportunity to work out the kinks in new songs, and help the band grow its audience.
“One by one, we just like to play a lot of shows,” Millenacker said. “We’re not at that point where we have a built-in audience.
“You kind of have to busk and win people over. Nobody shows up to a Todd’n’Tina show expecting to like us. But they don’t expect to hate us, either; they’re indifferent. But we’ll look at each other at the end of a show and go ‘gosh, we had all those kids grouped around us, asking for songs to be played again.”
“Kaboom!” continues Todd’n’Tina’s efforts to appeal not only to children, but the whole family.
“I’ve been in bands since I was 14, and it’s cool that we found this niche where it’s still creatively rewarding enough that I have fun doing it,” Millenacker said. “And, even though it’s kids music, it’s still smart enough with twists of phrases and it’s not dumbed down. I feel like we can show up and make the adults happy, and there’s still catchy choruses and goofy little ideas for the kids.”
Crowd pleasing concepts for the children are in abundance in “Kaboom!” — pirates, confetti and tennis racket guitars come to mind — but songs like “Minimum Parenting” are decidedly for an older audience while remaining child appropriate.
“I think what’s cool is that while kids are enjoying it, (whole) families can enjoy it as well,” Mondelli said.
Future gigs, videos
The steady release of new content has paid off for Todd’n’Tina, which has already begun booking shows for 2023.
“That’s really cool now, that we’re out there enough that people are calling and asking us to come,” Mondelli said. “I think that’s a testament to our shows we played last summer.”
Additionally, the library of music videos on the band’s website, toddntina.com, continues to expand, and the duo often enlist the help of their children. Millenacker and Mondelli have two children apiece, including teenage daughters.
“I think it won’t be too much longer until our 13-year-olds say ‘I’m done with this,’ so we may need to recruit some new young blood,” Mondelli said.
The duo relishes the opportunity to involve their children in their work.
“At this point, we’re at the age where parents are usually just sitting around at their kids’ sports games, but it’s cool to have a creative outlet where our kids can say ‘Oh, our parents are out doing something,’” Millenacker said. “I don’t want to tell them about a band I had when I was 25.”
“It gives them a chance to see there’s so much more in the world you can do,” Mondelli said.
Todd’n’Tina’s music can be found on YouTube at youtube.com/@toddntina, Facebook at facebook.com/toddntina, Instagram at instagram.com/toddntinamusic and on streaming services.