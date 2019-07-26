Welcomed by a shaded pavilion, picnic tables, individual grills and a small, sandy beach with a dock, Greenwood Shores Neighborhood Park sits nested as a hidden treasure in Chanhassen.
Compliant with the city of Chanhassen, all beaches, including Greenwood Shores Park, are open to the public. Acquired by the city in 1959, this 3.25-acre park sits near the 80-home Greenwood Shores neighborhood on the shore of Lake Ann, bordering adjacent Lake Lucy.
Todd Hoffman, Chanhassen Parks and Recreation director, sees Greenwood Shores as a great spot for residents or visitors to enjoy time near Lake Ann. “The nicest thing about Lake Ann is the quality of the water,” he said. “It is fantastic.”
Hoffman credits the minimal runoff on the shores near the park and the average depth of 16.8 feet and maximum depth of 40 feet as big factors to the positive water quality of the lake. Along with good water quality, the park also has amenities such as a small picnic shelter, grill and tables, dock and a sandy beach. However, there is no lifeguard on duty at Greenwood Shores. The 119-acre Lake Ann Park around the corner of the lake is the only beach in the city to have lifeguards on duty.
Ever since the early 1980s, there has been a trail that guides visitors between both Lake Ann Park and Greenwood Shores Neighborhood Park. Given that Greenwood Shores lies nearby a residential area, the neighborhood’s draw is appealing to potential homebuyers. “The park is highly desirable for the neighbors,” Hoffman said. “It’s a nice amenity they have close to home.” Convenient beach access is one of the benefits that is listed related to homes on the market in the neighborhood.
However, there is no on-street parking accessible to the park, and visitors will need to park in the Lake Ann parking area and use the trail connecting the parks to get to Greenwood Shores.
In the future, the current trail between Lake Ann’s two parks will extend to the west into the 100-acre Lennar development. However, the trail extension is not approved yet, with no current timetable. “It’s getting closer,” Hoffman said.
With options for shade, sun, fishing, grilling, or just relaxing, Greenwood Shores Neighborhood Park is ready to be uncovered as a hidden treasure in the city of Chanhassen.
“Lake Ann is a very special place,” Hoffman said.