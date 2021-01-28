Carver County residents can apply for up to $15,000 in funding for art projects from the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council.
MRAC has two grant programs to help the seven-county metro area create access to the arts. The Flexible Support grant can provide up to $15,000 in funding for artists and other personnel, supplies, equipment rental and other expenses. The deadline is Feb. 8.
The Equity Response grant program can provide funding up to $2,500 to cover resources for projects led by BIPOC, people with disabilities and LGBTQIA2+ groups. This program has
monthly deadlines including: Feb. 22, March 22 and April 26.
For more information and to apply for grants, visit mrac.org.