“A Minnesota Nutcracker,” the beloved holiday classic with a Minnesota twist, will be performed by Twin Cities Ballet Dec. 13-15 at the Ames Center in Burnsville. The performance marks the 10th year of TCB’s “Nutcracker” at Ames Center.
Among the cast of over 120 professional and student performers are two Chaska dancers who are also siblings, Chris Moore and Shannon Moore, ages 27 and 19. This brother and sister duo will be performing the roles of Drosselmeyer and Clara for the second year in a row.
Chris and Shannon are both apprentices with Twin Cities Ballet Company. Shannon has been studying ballet for five years at Ballet Royale Minnesota, the official school and studio home for Twin Cities Ballet, and joined the company as an adult apprentice this season, according to a press release.
This is Chris’s second year as an adult apprentice with TCB. “I am so excited to be a part of this year’s cast of ‘A Minnesota Nutcracker.’ It is one of my favorite holiday traditions. And getting to perform with my brother is an added bonus.” says Shannon.
“A Minnesota Nutcracker” features Minnesota settings and custom designed and painted Minnesota-centric backdrops. Accompanied by the iconic Tchaikovsky music, Clara, Drosselmeyer, and guests dance and dream from historic Rice Park and Summit Avenue in St. Paul, to the snowy banks of the Mississippi River in Minneapolis, to the magnificent palace of the Sugar Plum Fairy.
TCB’s “A Minnesota Nutcracker” is seen by over 6,000 people in the course of a single weekend each year. Every year, TCB also performs a special matinee performance of “A Minnesota Nutcracker” for seniors and elementary and special education students in the area.
Twin Cities Ballet is a nonprofit professional ballet company, led by artistic directors Denise and Rick Vogt.
“A Minnesota Nutcracker,” will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14; and 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at the Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville. Tickets are available at the Ames Center box office or via Ticketmaster.