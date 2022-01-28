For many people around the world and across the country, snowmobiles are just motorized vehicles designed for winter travel and recreation on snow. But for Minnesotans, snowmobiles have become a way of life and even a sport that many have taken as a serious hobby.
According to the Minnesota Historical Society, the history of snowmobiles goes back to 1956 when a Minnesota mechanic named David Johnson assembled a prototype of a snow-going vehicle in the garage of Polaris Industries, a small machine shop in Roseau.
The prototype launched Polaris into a nationally known company and made Minnesota home of the modern snowmobile.
Today, there are over 22,000 trails according to Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) maintained by local snowmobile club volunteers including the Scott County Sno-Trails, Prior Lake Snowmobile Association, River Valley Trailblazers, Savage Sno-Pacers and the Chaska Sno-Hawks.
According to Black Widow — a retail company that manufactures tools and accessories for powersport vehicles — Minnesota is also the third largest state with the most snowmobile trails followed by Washington and Wisconsin. Minnesota snowmobile trails are known to wind around the state’s numerous wooded areas and frozen lakes.
Active year round
Keith Berndt, President of the River Valley Trailblazers Snowmobile Club of Shakopee and Jordan, said snowmobiling has always been a part of his life since he was young growing up on a farm. He said many Minnesotans don't know a life without a snowmobile.
"We had snowmobiles growing up on the farm. It was just a way of doing things in winter that was a blast," said Berndt. "We worked with them too, we hauled wood and what not."
The River Valley Trailblazers Snowmobile Club is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. During those 50 years — the club, along with other local clubs — has helped Sno-Trails maintain over 250 miles of trails in Scott County. The active club also assists the DNR in clearing the Minnesota Valley trails in the fall.
Berndt said snowmobile season officially opens Dec. 1 through April 1, depending on snow conditions.
"There's a lot of prep work before the season starts. That's why it's so important to have members to help with this because we take care of a section of trail that follows the river bottom," said Berndt.
Diane Hoehne, Secretary and Social Media Director for the Prior Lake Snowmobile Association, said each club in Scott County is responsible for providing trail bosses and groomer drivers who maintain their section of trails.
"In short, a trail boss is one person who is in charge of ensuring that all the signage is in place, the trail is free of hazards such as fallen trees or other debris, all bridges are in good condition, etc." said Hoehne. "A groomer is someone who goes out and drives our trail grooming equipment, this job typically requires them to be out at night to ensure the trails are smooth and in good shape, plus they are on the lookout for any hazards."
Hoehne stresses the importance for all riders to utilize designated trails for everyone's safety.
"The biggest issue we have is when people go off trail, they technically are trespassing. You can be fined for going off trail by our local law-enforcement and the DNR," she said.
If a rider goes off trail, Hoehne said, they don't necessarily know the conditions of the area and it could contain any number of hazards.
"Also when you go off trail onto a farmer's land you could do damage to their crops," she added. "This is how we lose access to cross private land because someone violated the trail rules and the landowner takes away our rights to use their property. This happens way too often and is a constant struggle for all clubs."
The Prior Lake Snowmobile Association, like many snowmobile clubs throughout the state, also celebrated its 50th anniversary as an active club interested in winter activities and all things snowmobiles. The club currently has 120 members with a purpose of promoting snowmobiling in the community.
Friends for life
Cindy Dauwalter, Fundraiser Coordinator for the Chaska Sno-Hawks Snowmobile Club and club member since the 1980s, said snowmobiling is a great way to meet new people in the community and encourages residents to seek membership at their designated snow club.
"It's a way to get to know new people. It's just a fun sport to be outside in," said Dauwalter. "We meet a lot of families on the trails and we have different locations where we have shelters built where you can stop by and build a fire and meet people through there. It's a great activity in the winter to get people out."
The Chaska Sno-Hawks Snowmobile Club was formed in 1970 and currently has over 40 active members. Trails originate in the city of Chaska with over 30 miles of trails that extend west and connect into other club and state trails. The recently added new trails with stops at the Mills Fleet Farm gas station in Carver, Traditions Restaurant on Dahlgreen Golf Course and connection to the state trail outside of Jordan.
Duawalter said like with many other clubs, the Chaska Sno-Hawks host a variety of annual events in the community.
"Each year we do a fundraiser for someone local in the community that needs help possibly with medical bills or whatever the case may be," said Dauwalter. "One hundred percent of the money goes to the recipient. This year our benefit is March 5 for a little boy in Chaska who has leukemia. Since I've taken over the fundraiser, which this will be the 10th year, we've raised over $200,000."
Berndt agreed with the sentiment that the sport of snowmobiling is a great way to connect with new people in the community and make friends for life.
"For me and my family, we've met some wonderful people and we've become friends with other snowmobilers, not just in the club, but in the state," said Berndt. "It's a wonderful network of people who will do anything for you and that's what keeps it going. Yes, it can be cold. You just need to know how to dress for it and the gear is amazing compared to when I was a kid."
Berndt added that although snowmobiling might not be for everyone, people will never know if they love the sport if they don't try it once.
"The sport of snowmobiling I will say this, is not a cheap sport. It's very expensive, fuel costs quite a bit, not that they take that much but the machines cost a lot if you have newer ones," he said. "If you have older ones you have a lot of maintenance to do with anything else in this world. Just get out there and give it a try."
For more information, local city ordinances and the latest updates on snowmobile trails in your area visit https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/