In honor of Veterans Day, the Lake Minnetonka Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution awarded Quilts of Valor to three Twin Cities veterans including Harry Niemela, of Chaska.
The awards ceremony was at Wayzata City Hall. Chapter Regent Gigi Hickey delivered remarks on the importance of the Quilt of Valor award, and former mayor Ken Willcox will be on hand to congratulate the honorees.
Each of the 2021 Quilt of Valor recipients is a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart and currently resides in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota.
Niemela served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War as a radio operator, ammunitions carrier, and “tunnel rat,” conducting dangerous underground operations. In addition to the Purple Heart, he was awarded the Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster.