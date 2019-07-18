The 44th annual Chaska River City Days is right around the corner.
The three-day city wide event July 26-28 will feature a performance by the Minnesota Valley Community Band 7-8:30 p.m. Friday; music, food and water fights on Saturday; and the annual community parade 1 p.m. Sunday.
The events will focus on City Square Park in downtown Chaska.
Other events to look forward to include a new exhibit at the Chaska Historical Society; used book sale; food and drinks; 5K fun run for charity; disc golf tournament; car show; food truck festival; and a sample performance of “Bye Bye Birdie,” by the Chaska Valley Family Theatre at the gazebo.
Musical performances for the weekend include the Devon Worley Band, Good for Gary, Jambone, Matt McAllister, River City Singers and Eastern Carver County Schools bands.
There will also be free shuttle service from SouthWest Transit, every 30 minutes from La Academia directly to City Square Park from 4-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
There is no admission charge.
For more information and complete schedule, visit www.chaskarivercitydays.com.