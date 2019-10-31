Loraine Bean recently celebrated her 100th birthday at Chaska Heights Senior Living in Chaska, where she lives in an independent apartment.
Family from across the country and Canada came to celebrate with Bean.
She attended a musical program on Oct. 10 at Chaska Heights, and was caught by surprise. “She did not know that the party was going to become a celebration for her 100-year birthday,” said her daughter Valerie Lee. As they sang “Happy Birthday,” all of her family walked into the room.
Chaska Mayor Mark Windschitl attended the event and awarded her a certificate of recognition from the city. One hundred cupcakes were served.
“This time was rewarding and Loraine expressed the privilege of hearing children, adult grandchildren and great grandchildren reminisce with her,” Lee said. “Loraine takes motivation and optimism to an entirely new level. She is an inspiration to all who know her.”
The celebration was hosted by Bean’s daughters Noni Miklya and Lee, granddaughter Lindsay Miklya and Chaska Heights.
The family held celebrations for Bean over three days, including a call from her 99-year-old sister Luella Buchanan from Vancouver Island in Canada; dinner at Cuzzy’s Brick House (with a 100-year tiara and sash); a video of a fourth-grade class, where her grandson is a teacher, singing “Happy Birthday Grandma Bean”; and an open house buffet for neighbors, staff, friends and family.
When asked about her age, Bean lifted her shoulders and responded, “I’ve never felt old,” reported Lee.
ATHLETE
Bean (McLellan) was born Oct. 11, 1919 in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada as the eldest of three children.
“She excelled in athletics and was awarded many first place ribbons and medals, as she broke track and field records,” according to Lee
She graduated from Vancouver General Hospital as a registered nurse in 1943 and married Stanley H. Bean, an ordained minister and professor, in British Columbia in 1946.
They immigrated to the United States in 1947 and became citizens in 1960, moving to Minnesota for employment. They raised their three children in Hopkins.
“As they anticipated retirement, they built a home in Cannon Falls and spent 42 years gardening, canning, chopping wood, building sculpted ponds, and had time with grandchildren,” Lee said. “Their home was located on the highest point in Goodhue County and had a scenic view that allowed the enjoyment of seasonal foliage and bird watching.”
The couple moved to Chaska in 2014, and Stanley passed away in 2017, after more than 70 years of marriage and friendship.
Bean has 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.