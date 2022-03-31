Lucy Rehm, of Chanhassen, has announced her candidacy for Minnesota House District 48B, representing Chanhassen and most of Chaska.
Rehm has served as a Chanhassen City Council member since her election in 2020. “Her candidacy advocates for lifelong health, families and our environment in Carver County,” stated the March 27 announcement.
“I am running for office because I want to preserve the things that make this a great place to live while advocating for ways to make them even better,” said Rehm. “I’m tired of divisive politics that stop us from getting real solutions to our problems.”
Prior to her tenure on the City Council, Rehm served on the Chanhassen Environmental Commission and engaged the community through volunteerism, including Adopt-a-Drain Project, the Chanhassen Library, La Leche League, Eagle Ridge Academy and acting as a disability community leader, the release stated.
Currently, she is a member of the Carver County Sheriff’s Crucial Conservations team and is working with Carver County Public Health to roll out the Community of Belonging initiative.
“When I’m elected, I am committed to working for you. That starts with listening,” Rehm said. “It also means having honest and respectful dialogue with everyone; advocating forward-thinking, innovative solutions to the challenges we face; and working hard to deliver real results for our community.”
“This district deserves a representative who understands that the job is about serving you, not a political party. When I’m elected I will lead with honesty and respect, with a focus on achieving real results for our community,” said Rehm.
Rehm is seeking the DFL endorsement. She is running against incumbent Rep. Greg Boe (R-Chanhassen), who currently represents District 47, which was recently redistricted into 48B.
Rehm has lived in Chanhassen for over 25 years with her husband Phil. The couple have three children who have attended local public schools.