Madi Hicks, one stroke off the lead at the halfway point of the Minnesota State Junior Girls' Golf Championship, finished tied for third with a 36-hole score of 150 in the championship flight.
The event was played at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley on July 9-10.
Hicks, of Victoria, a member of the state champion Chanhassen High School, shot rounds of 71 and 79.
Camille Kuznik of Orono was champion for the second consecutive season with a three-over par 144.
Hicks' high school teammate, Courtney Wedin, tied for 12th place with rounds of 76 and 84 for a 160.
Chanhassen's Courtney Dunkelberger, playing in the first flight, was eighth with identical scores of 84. Emily Renner fired a 79 on Day Two to tie Dunkelberger at 168.