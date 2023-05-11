During the month of May, the United States has quite a list of officially recognized days and weeks, many of which highlight, celebrate or increase awareness of some very worthy causes. The month of May is also officially recognized as National Small Business Month.
Small Business Month seeks to bring awareness to the importance of the small businesses in your community and highlight the undervalued impact they have.
As we go about our busy lives, it’s often difficult to take the time to reflect on how the choices we make impact those around us and often make our choices solely based on convenience. These choices can directly impact the success or failure of our locally owned family businesses in our community, and I believe we can do better. I know we can do better.
How can you help support local businesses? It begins with changing habits, shifting priorities, and being intentionally engaged in the health of our community.
The SBA and U.S. Department of Agriculture state that thriving small business not only creates jobs, but “fosters neighborhood wealth and financial stability.” These businesses help solidify community, create a sense of togetherness, and they have a face, a family, and a name that means so much more than supporting Big Box Stores, online shopping megaliths and corporations that choose profit over people. Making a choice to instead take 5 extra minutes out of your day or add $5 to your shopping bill is a choice that puts money into the pockets of a family.
Having a local, robust community of small businesses also provides easy access to jobs, products and services for those without regular or dependable transportation. They help to meet the needs of seniors, youth, the differently abled, or those struggling financially. They are often more engaged in the welfare of the community and the people they serve, and generously contribute to its call for volunteers, as well as donations to community initiatives and needs.
Small businesses have an impact locally that is deep, and the services and products they produce provide jobs and tax revenue at a local level, which helps keep our local economy healthy, which means we all win. Don’t express sadness and regret over local business closures, when you regularly choose to drive by to shop elsewhere. Frequent them, promote them, share them on social media, refer them. Cut down on the chain stores, frequent the locally owned restaurants and coffee shops, use the local printing services, shop the locally owned grocery and liquor store. Help ensure they stay open to continue to uphold the health and welfare of our community and provide a level of personal service and connection that doesn’t exist elsewhere.
I am proud to be a woman small business owner and a member of the Chaska Rotary Club, a group that is passionate about serving the community and helping to meet the needs of the people that live here. I challenge my fellow Rotarians, as well as other local residents, to make a shift and support small, local businesses whenever possible.