Bill Markert will make an outstanding school board director in the Prior Lake-Savage school district (ISD 719). Bill is intelligent, caring and has the necessary executive and financial management experience our district is sorely missing. He is deeply committed to the children, parents and teachers in our district.
Bill believes our district’s top priority should be improving the academic performance of our children. Another top priority for Bill will be to work with administration to use common sense approaches to balance our budget and operate within the district’s means. Bill, a retired chief financial officer, has the necessary time that will be required to provide effective oversight that a school board director must provide.
He is transparent and open in his approaches and intends to advocate for our school district to be accountable and transparent to parents and taxpayers in our community. You can learn more about Bill by visiting his website at www.billmarkert.com. On Nov. 8, I intend to vote for Bill Markert for school board director for Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools.
Bill Wozney
Prior Lake