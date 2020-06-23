At 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, Mayer Lutheran High School in Mayer holds its 57th Graduation Commencement Service.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, it will be held in the school’s field house with a limit of 250 attendees.
The 57 graduates from Mayer Lutheran High School and the two graduates from Genesis Virtual Academy, an online school operated by Mayer Lutheran, will receive diplomas. The event was originally scheduled for May 24.
Masks will be required, the facility will be sanitized and there will be social distancing, with limited person-to-person contact, according to Principal Kevin Wilaby.
More info at mayerlutheran.org.