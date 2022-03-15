The Jordan Police Department employs 10 full-time officers who patrol the streets and respond to public safety calls in this town of 6,600 residents.
Each week, the department provides the Independent with a report of the most recent calls for a summary that is published in the paper.
Recently, some of the officers agreed to answer a few questions about their life and work. This week, the paper shares a conversation, conducted via email, with Officer LeAnn Demko.
The following has been edited for brevity and clarity:
Why did you decide to become a police officer?
LeAnn Demko: I chose to become a police officer because I grew up in a first-responder family. My father was a firefighter for 24 years. When Scott County (Sheriff’s) Deputy Jon Niemann, who also served on the fire department with my father, was killed, I knew that law enforcement was the way to go for me. I became involved with SADD (Students Against Drunk Driving) in high school and when I went to college there was no doubt in my mind that I would major in criminal justice.
Where are you from? Demko: I was born and raised in Prior Lake.
What does your background look like?
Demko: I grew up in the heart of Prior Lake and lived there for about 23 years. I played softball, basketball, and was a dancer growing up. I was involved in community service projects through my church during high school. I went straight to Winona State University after graduation where I met Officer Bailey Holasek and we have been close friends since. After college, I accepted a position with the Robbinsdale Police Department as a Community Service Officer. I learned a lot about law enforcement and being a police officer from the men and women there. I worked there for 2.5 years until I accepted a part-time officer position with the City of Belle Plaine. There, I was able to make connections with officers in the City of Jordan and eventually applied for a full-time officer position here.
Why did you decide on working for Jordan?
Demko: I have always had an interest in the City of Jordan. From a young age, I can remember coming to the Feed Mill and Clancy’s for meals or bringing vehicles down to Wolf Motors with my grandpa for repairs. I have always loved a small town. Having worked in Robbinsdale and then coming back to Scott County to work reaffirms my love for small-town community connections.
What hobbies do you have? Demko: My hobbies consist of playing and training my dog Ellie. I enjoy outdoor activities such as camping, hunting, fishing, being on the lake, or just sitting by a bonfire enjoying time with friends and family.