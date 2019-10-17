The Chaska Police Department hosted a public community notification meeting regarding a level three predatory offender moving to Chaska on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Valley Evangelical Free Church.
Michael Shawn Klappenbach, 46, classified as a level three predatory offender, moved to the vicinity of Stoughton Avenue and Crystal Place on Oct. 14. About two dozen people attended the meeting.
In March 2009, Klappenbach pleaded guilty in Scott County District Court to criminal sex conduct in the third degree to a victim that was 13-15 years old, according to court records.
At the meeting, Minnesota Department of Corrections officials told the audience the Klappenbach had groomed a 15-year-old girl online and had driven to her house, taken her across a state line to his home and assaulted her, according to the presentation.
Later, he drove her back to her home.
Klappenbach will be under the Intensive Supervised Release (ISR) Program until June 2022, according to McKay Karl, a corrections agent. As part of his probation, he will be tracked via GPS for 60-90 days and will have to have his daily schedules approved.
There will be random check-ins with Klappenbach to ensure he remains truthful, especially after he is no longer tracked by GPS, according to officials. If he changes his appearance in any significant way, the Department of Corrections will update his photos on flyers and on the registry, McKay said.
Those in the audience asked officials to update the photo that was shown in flyers, and for more to be posted around town.
Chaska resident Pat Sandgren had heard about the meeting after reading an article and decided to attend after she had seen comments about his behavior online, she said. Her family and neighbors were also concerned a predatory offender was moving to Chaska.
“I thought I had to be the one in our neighborhood to attend and report,” she said. After, she felt a lot better about the situation.
“I have so much respect for the Chaska Police Department, I feel good about this,” she said. “I think we all needed to be informed.”
