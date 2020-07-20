Every year, Jordan hosts Baseball Day in Jordan where baseball games are played at the Mini-Met all day long featuring the different levels of baseball being played in Jordan.
The day usually starts out with a youth baseball game and moves to the Legion team, to the 35 and over game between the Millers and Alers and wraps up with the Jordan Brewers playing a night game.
This year however there was only one game for the tradition as the COVID-19 pandemic forced teams to scramble for games or not play at all.
With the American Legion season canceled and Brewers game against Cologne called off it was up to the 35 and over Jordan teams to take keep Baseball Day in Jordan alive.
The two teams the Jordan Millers and Jordan Alers squared off in front of over 200 Jordan baseball fans on Sunday, July 12.
The Millers earned a 7-1 win against its rival as they scored six runs in the first two innings to cruise to the victory.
Trent Bohnsack led the Millers with three hits while DJ Noyes, John Ojanpa and Jared Lynch each collected two hits.
The Millers were held in check after the second inning as Alers relief pitcher Tommy Bye only allowed one run the rest of the way.
Miller pitchers Jesse Hendrickson and Troy Mahoney, combined for a 1-hit, 10 strikeouts.
“Jesse was dialed in for the kind of outing we saw today," Miller coach Brian Buesgens said. "All the metrics were pointing towards this kind of effort.”
Both the Millers and Alers were back at the Mini-Met on Sunday, July 19 as they hosted Mankato Twins in a doubleheader.
The Millers were first to take on the Twins and earned a 4-0 win. Jordan scored all four runs in fourth inning.
In game two, the Jordan Alers put up three runs in the first inning but Mankato battled back and won the game 7-4.