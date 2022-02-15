The Mill Pond Masters Ice Golf Tournament held Saturday, Feb. 12, in Lagoon Park in Jordan drew 135 people, warmed up by bonfires, hot drinks and food trucks.
The tournament was a nine-hole “golf” scramble with players on four-person teams using a tennis ball and one club to knock the ball around the frozen Mill Pond. Each golfer teed off with play continuing from the location of the best shot until one of the shots went into the hole.
Temperatures hovered around 2 degrees when the tournament started at noon.
The Mill Pond, popular with skaters and ice anglers, is the centerpiece of Lagoon Park, which also includes warm-weather attractions like a gazebo, the Snack Shack concession stand and a splash pad for children. The “Mini Met” baseball stadium stands nearby. The city floods a hockey rink on the site, along with one close by, during the winter.