A high-speed chase in Shakopee and Savage on May 13 ended with the driver’s arrest and the seizure of 83 grams of methamphetamine and 8.5 grams of heroin, police said.
Donovan Thomas Schirmers, 30, of Minnetonka was charged with a first-degree controlled substance crime, first-degree drug possession, illegal possession of a firearm and fleeing officers in a motor vehicle. He admitted to the charges, according to the criminal complaint.
The drug task force attempted to pull over Schirmers at a traffic stop in Shakopee when he fled eastbound onto Highway 13, the complaint states. Officers chased the vehicle into Savage, then back into Shakopee, until he crashed near River Valley Church at 1350 Crossings Boulevard.
Schirmers was arrested after exiting the car and fleeing on foot. Officers with the drug task force found 10.7 grams of meth on Schirmers, an additional 73 grams where Schirmers fled and 8.5 grams of heroin at Best Western Hotel in Shakopee, where Schirmers had been staying.
Officers also found a 9mm handgun in his car, according to the complaint. Schirmers is prohibited from possessing a firearm as a result of his previous felony conviction for a fifth-degree controlled substance crime, according to the complaint.