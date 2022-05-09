The Tri-County A.B.A.T.E. of Minnesota Carver Ride was held Saturday, May 7, but its impact is felt year-round.
“We’re a nonprofit that raises funds for motorcycle awareness and training programs, but we do much more than that,” Jon Fernholz, chapter president, said before a massive group of bikers hit the road from downtown Carver.
Fernholz mentioned, in part, a Buddy Bear program in which 150 small teddy bears will be purchased and distributed in June to local fire departments and emergency service providers to use for children in traumatic situations.
“We are the American Bikers for Awareness, Training and Education, a cycle rights advocacy group, but we are also a group looking to help out wherever we can,” he added.
Saturday’s ride covered about 90 miles, including stops in Henderson, Green Isle, New Germany and Cologne. The ride has drawn an average of about 150 cycles the past two years, but Fernholz expected more for Saturday’s ride, given the fine weather.
There was no road guarding at intersections for the trip.
“We just ask that all participants obey traffic signs and laws,” Fernholz said.
Fernholz thanked the Carver City Council for allowing a nearly two-hour closure of a two-block section of downtown for the festivities.
The closure came at a time when scores of bicycle riders on a 100-mile trek came through the downtown area, ignoring the street closure signs. A tractor with a large implement attachment also made its way through that street section crowded with motorcycles and attendees.
May is considered motorcycle awareness month.