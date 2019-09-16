The Chaska Chanhassen Eden Prairie mountain bike team kicked off its season with races in Austin and at Lake Rebecca near Rockford.
In Austin, 11 students raced Saturday, Aug. 24, and 29 riders raced on Sunday, Aug. 25. The middle school riders competed on Saturday and the high school racers on Sunday.
Six riders from the CCMT Bike were on the podium individually. Grace Atterson of Chaska came in first and Danica Barrett of Victoria came in third in the eighth-grade girls middle school race. Samantha Klepperich of Chaska High School came in third in the girls varsity race. Trinity Atterson of Chaska High School came in third in the girls junior varsity race.
The Chaska High School team took first place in Austin.
At Lake Rebecca Sept. 7, the team had three middle school racers on the podium. Grace Atterson of Chaska came in first and Danica Barrett of Victoria came in second, both in the eighth-grade girls race. Grant Atterson came in fourth in the sixth-grade boys race.
Lake Rebecca High School races Sept. 8 were cancelled due to the weather.
The team will continue its racing season on Sept. 28 and 29 in River Falls, Wisconsin; Oct. 5 and 6 in Detroit Lakes; and Oct. 26 and 27 at Mount Kato in Mankato.
In 2020, riders from Chaska, Chanhassen, Southwest Christian, Holy Family, Eden Prairie, Waconia, home school, or other area high schools that do not have a team are all welcome. The team is an all-inclusive, everyone-rides organization.
Visit the team website at ccmtbike.shutterfly.com for more information. Parents can also e-mail team coaches with specific questions at ccmtbike@gmail.com.