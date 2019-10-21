Four runners in the top 18, Holy Family Catholic moved up in the Wright County Conference Championships from years past, a third-place boys finish Oct. 15 at Baker National Golf Course.
The Fire had a score of 79 in the East Division league meet. Delano edged New Prague by a single point, 59-60, for the boys title.
Patrick Ricke and Ben Fink worked together to lead Holy Family Catholic in seventh and eighth places, times of 17:48.7 and 17:49.1 for all-conference finishes. Tyler Franck was 13th in 18:08.8.
Jaden Lorenz also had a top-20 finish in a time of 18:15.9 for 18th place.
Holy Family Catholic had three runners in the girls varsity race led by Ava Mettler in 20th place in 22:39.9 in her first season competing on the high school team for the Fire.
Morgan Franck (23:52.2) and Danielle Sutcliffe (24:37.2) were also in the competition for Holy Family Catholic.
The Section 4A Meet is Thursday, Oct. 24, a new location of Highland Golf Course in St. Paul.
SEASON-BEST PERFORMANCES
Southwest Christian placed sixth in both the boys and girls standings of the Minnesota River Conference Championships Oct. 15 at Montgomery National Golf Course.
Mason Beise was the program’s top finisher in 11th place with a season-best time of 17:28.
Personal records were common for the Stars as Owen Seltz ran 18:11 with Brandon Mosley dropping 30 seconds from his best time in 18:29.
Jordan won the team by 30 points over Tri-City United, 50-80. Southwest Christian had a score of 131, ahead of Le Sueur-Henderson and Mayer Lutheran.
Taylor Scott ran a season-best time of 22:22 followed by teammate Trinity Streed one second back, a personal record by nearly two minutes. Every girl on the Stars girls roster set season-bests in the meet.
Jordan also won the girls title by six points over Belle Plaine, 36-42. Southwest Christian, with a score of 164, was ahead of Norwood Young America and Sibley East.
FIFTH TIME TO STATE
Teammate versus teammate, one spot left into the state tournament, best friends before, best friends after for junior Ally Agerland and senior Cecily Cronin of Holy Family Catholic.
Agerland, the two-time Section 2A singles champion, settled for second place, a win over Cronin in the true-second match.
Agerland qualified for her fifth consecutive Class A State Tournament. She was fourth in 2017 and lost in the consolation championship in 2018. The junior was a team qualifier as a seventh and eighth grader.
Agerland, the No. 2 seed, surrendered just three games in the first two victories Oct. 10 before advancing to the championship in a 6-2, 6-0 win over third seed Jennah Groth of Annandale.
Top seed Greta Nesbit won the Section 2A singles championship 6-3, 6-2.
Cronin, beaten 6-1, 6-2 by Nesbit in the semifinals, topped Groth in the third-place match to force the state play-in match with Agerland.
Litchfield’s doubles teams of Avery Stilwell and Elise Bierbaum won the section championship over teammates Vaida Behnke and Neriah Lara.
The Class A State Tournament is Oct. 24-25 at Reed Sweatt Family Tennis Center. Agerland drew No. 3 seed Sonia Baig of Blake School.