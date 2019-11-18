The first trip to any state meet, there’s the feeling of being happy just to be there. The return trip is about improvement.
Chaska freshman Kailey Pederson was eight hundredths of a second off qualifying for the consolation finals in the 100-yard backstroke in 2018, placing 17th.
Back at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota Nov. 15-16 in the Class AA State Girls Swimming and Diving Championships, Pederson was nearly equally as close to a podium finish in the event.
Pederson hit the wall in a school-record 57.21 seconds to gain the 11th seed in the preliminaries, just 15 hundredths of a second from the top-eight.
She clocked a 57.65 in the consolation finals to place 12th overall for Chaska’s only five points in the meet.
“We were super happy with Kailey’s performance. I know she was looking to make finals after she didn’t have as good of a swim as she would have hoped for last year. So it was so exciting to watch her have this experience and see her hard work pay off,” Chaska co-head coach Sam Hoffman said.
“She made great strides in improving her underwaters this season, and I think that was one of the keys to her success. She has a ton of potential, and I can’t wait to see what else she does throughout her swimming career. I think this is also great for the rest of the girls on the team to see, I think it helps motivate them. They want to be there with her, and have that same experience, it makes everyone a better swimmer,” she added.
Of the 11 swimmers ahead of Pederson, five are seniors, and seven upperclassmen. A good sign for the future for the Chaska Hawk.
Edina led a quarter of Lake Conference teams atop the team standings with 344 points followed by Minnetonka (305), Eden Prairie (205) and Wayzata (189).
Chanhassen, with five podium finishes, two sixth-place times from Sophie Macy in the 200 individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke, and all three relays, was sixth in the team standings with a score of 111.
For Hoffman, being back at the state pool was like reliving memories of her days on the Chanhassen swim team.
“There is the same excitement in the air, and it’s still a fast fun meet to be at. I think the biggest difference was that as a coach, I was actually more nervous for Kailey to swim, than when I actually swam at state myself,” Hoffman said. “(Co-coach Kendra Maus and I) just wanted her to do well and be happy with her performance. It’s all up to her, I can’t swim the race for her, she just has to use the tools shes been given, and trust that her hard work will pay off.”
PODIUM FINISHES
Three Holy Family Catholic swimmers, on a co-op team with Mound-Westonka, competed in the Class A State Meet on Nov. 15-16.
Freshman Zella Lucas had the team’s highest finish in fifth place in the 100-yard butterfly in a finals time of 56.16.
Lucas competed at state in four events, the third swimmer to hit the wall in the 500-yard freestyle. A false start cost her a disqualification in the event after she swam 5:05.58 for the second seed in the preliminaries.
Holy Family Catholic senior Annabelle Elsner was joined by Lucas, Kate Johnston and Jaylyn Storm in a consolation championship in the 200-yard medley relay in 1:50.21.
Fire swimmer Ellen Ries competed in the 200-yard freestyle relay, a seventh-place time of 1:40.53. She was joined by Lucas, Ava Kittleson and Annie Springer in the 400-yard freestyle relay, a seventh-place finish of 3:37.85.
Lucas anchored the final relay with a split of 53.52 to move the White Hawks past Waconia.
Mound-Westonka/Holy Family was 10th in the team standings with a score of 84.