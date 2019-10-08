The Minnesota State High School League held a Board of Directors meeting on Thursday, Oct. 3 and discussed and voted on several action items.
Those items and the results of the votes are as follows:
- Speech — The board denied a proposal to add a 14th Category, Program Oral Interpretation, to the Speech State Tournament format.
- Track and Field — The board approved adding a third class of track and field. As part of the approved motion, the Minnesota Track Coaches Association will work with League Staff to create an appropriate split of classes. The three-class system will be implemented in the Spring of 2022.
- Baseball: The board denied a request by the Baseball Coaches Association that would allow member schools to play up to 24 contests in 20 dates prior to section play.
- District Football/Competitive Section Placement Timeline — The board approved a motion to delay scheduling of District Football until the Competitive Placement process has been completed. District Football schedules are in place for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. This process will be completed beginning in late May or early June of 2021.
- Wrestling Scrimmage Policy — The board approved a motion to rescind the wrestling scrimmage policy that was passed at the June 3, 2019 board meeting. The previously approved policy had allowed wrestling programs with fewer than 20 registered participants to participate in up to two scrimmages per week.