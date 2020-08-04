The Minnesota State High School League gave two fall sports the boot — to early spring due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The league’s board of directors meet virtually for roughly five hours Aug. 4, and voted to move both football and volleyball. Those seasons will start March 15 and end May 15.
Regular spring sports won’t start until volleyball and football are completed, May 15 to July 15. That will be considered the MSHSL’s fourth season.
Soccer, cross country, girls tennis and girls swimming will all begin Aug. 17 as scheduled, but all of those seasons will be reduced and have limitations.
“I was going through the various scenarios over the past couple of weeks, and this exact model was not what I thought would be the final decision,” Jordan Athletic Director Joe Perkl said. “However, seeing it I do believe it is our best option at this time.”
Football will have a 12-week season with six games. Game dates are not locked in yet. But there will be no scrimmages, all games will be local and playoffs and state play are to be determined.
Minnesota is the ninth state to delay its high school football season.
The league did vote on football and volleyball seasons to start in the fall, but both failed. Football was voted down in a 12-6 vote. The first volleyball vote was 9-9 but, after more discussion, it failed 11-7.
Volleyball’s reduced season will include no invitationals and only local play. Volleyball’s other issue is competing with the Junior Olympic club programs that begin in the spring and have many top high school players competing.
For cross country, soccer, tennis and swimming, there will by no invites, a reduction in events and in season length. Cross Country can only compete with a maximum of three teams per event with a total of seven races.
Soccer’s total game reduction will be reduced 30%, playing no more than two games per week. Soccer, tennis and swimming will have a maximum of 11 games/matches/meets.
There’s been no decisions made regarding state tournaments for the remaining fall sports.
With spring sports being canceled last April, the board also voted to allow spring teams to practice together this fall.
Perkl said regardless of the decisions made by the league’s board, some people were going to be upset.
“I think the board did a good job of talking through each sport individually, and I appreciate that they didn’t do a one-size-fits-all model,” Perkl said. “A lot of unknown is ahead of us, but this decision gives each sport the best chance to have a season. Now we need to make some local decisions as far as lower levels, middle school, and fine arts.”
Jordan closed its fall sports registration earlier this summer and now must get kids registered and all the paperwork filled out before the start of practice on Monday, Aug. 17.
“We plan on opening registration for fall sports no later than August 10,” Perkl said. “Excited I get to say that.”