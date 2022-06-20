Recent Chaska High School graduates Victoria Otrowski, Donatella Thomas and Kaitlyn Wisdorf recently painted an activities mural for their senior project.
The mural showcases all arts and clubs/activities available for students to join at the school.
“These three seniors wanted to create something that could hang on the wall at Chaska High School and inspire students to use the mural as a reminder of all the activities available to them at CHS," stated a news release.
"The Chaska Hawk is the centerpiece of the mural, surrounded by the many activities available for students to get involved. It is also an opportunity to celebrate how these activities build community within CHS."