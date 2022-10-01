We are experiencing the consequences of unrestrained government growth and spending. Inflation is at a 40-year high! By any standard definition, our economy is in a recession and without real direction and leadership economic woes will only worsen.
I look forward to Pam Myhra representing District 55 in the Minnesota Senate.
Pam Myhra is prepared, experienced, and knowledgeable and will serve the communities of Burnsville and Savage well in the Legislature. Pam Myhra is a CPA with extensive audit experience. She possesses the financial knowledge and practical sense needed to ensure that our government operates efficiently.
Pam Myhra is the logical choice to represent District 55 in the Minnesota Senate.
Gary Flodin
Burnsville