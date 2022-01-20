Carver’s Riverside Park, once home to the Carver County Fair, impressive buildings, a half-mile horse-racing track, ball fields and many other events and activities, is looking at some rejuvenation.
The City Council, during a Jan. 3 work session, heard a presentation about a prospective four-phase redevelopment for the park.
Erin Smith, the city’s community development director, offered an overview with associated cost estimates, amounting to about $170,000 over the life of the project.
The park currently has an archery park, several primitive campsites, horseshoe pits, a boat launch into the Minnesota River, and offers a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service trailhead.
Redevelopment of the park is part of the city’s 2021/22 strategic plan.
The presentation indicated the archery range, campsites and robust tree canopy would remain, but the majority of the property would no longer be mowed, but would have a more prairie-like design.
“A big driver would be to return a large area to native prairie planting,” Smith said during her presentation. “Phase one would be a large swath to native plantings.
“Something we got excited about was the river overlook,” Smith said, adding that people routinely use the park to view the river.
Phase one has a total cost estimate of $80,630, including $32,500 for the vehicular overlook, and $40,900 for soil preparation and native prairie planting of six acres. A trail would be available through the large native planting area.
The second phase includes bird habitat/viewing improvements. The third phase is for recreational and campground upgrades, including eight concrete pads and picnic tables. Phase four involves a secondary overlook and landscape improvements.
Councilors discussed the inclusion of monuments or plaques at the site to educate the public as to the impressive history of the park.
HISTORY
According to “Carver Historic District,” compiled by John Von Walter:
Riverside Park was vital to the social, cultural, commercial, political, and agricultural vitality of Carver and surrounding counties.
Beginning about 1860, immigrants from Sweden started a traditional monthly market day in Carver. These fairs led to the creation of a county-wide fair. The Carver County Agricultural Society gave birth to the Carver County Fair. Riverside Park hosted its first county fair in 1869, then a one-day event, which included the horse-racing track. The Agricultural Society decided the county fair should be held every year at Carver.
In 1871, the fair was expanded to two days. After a three-year hiatus in Chaska, the fair returned to Carver and evolved into a three-day event. With the exception of the years 1884-1886, every Carver County Fair was held at Riverside Park until 1925, after which it began alternating with Waconia. Carver hosted the fair at Riverside Park as late as 1932.
In 1911, Waconia residents created their own Carver County Agricultural Society, with another Carver County Fair in Waconia. Carver took the case to court and won, but Waconia continued to run a second county fair.
During the 1920s and 1930s, the Carver County Fairgrounds were located at the east end of Riverside Park. There were a variety of barns and buildings at the park.
The Riverside Pavilion was located there from 1898-1925 until it was destroyed by a tornado. Also on site was the Riverside Ballroom, from 1930-1985, when it was destroyed by fire.
Baseball and softball were played on fields in Riverside Park for more than a century until the city of Carver built new fields above the bluff at Sixth Street and Jonathan Carver Parkway.