Local couple Mark and Karen Menzuber, a U.S. Naval Submarine Force veteran and a school nurse for District 112 respectively, hope to continue serving their community with the opening of a new automotive shop in Chanhassen. The Christian Brothers Automotive shop at 8941 Crossroads Blvd. is the latest of now six Minnesota locations.
"I think his prior leadership experience will translate very well into his new shop and have a lasting impact on the Chanhassen community," said Christian Brothers Automotive President and CEO Donnie Carr in a press release.
According to its website, what sets Christian Brothers Automotive apart from the competition is its "Nice difference." As opposed to the stereotypical car service experience where customers are left wondering if they paid a fair price for their repair, or if the repair was even necessary in the first place, the Christian Brothers Automotive website says that its staff strive to provide their customers with convenient service and the information needed to make car repair and maintenance decisions with confidence.