New coaches that played collegiately at the University of Minnesota are the theme in the area as Jackie Pieper at Chaska/Chanhassen and Tracy Cassano at Minnetonka take over the girls hockey positions.
Pieper, a graduate of Edina High School, started her collegiate career at Merrimack before finishing with the Gophers. Todd Johnson, who led the Storm Hawks for two seasons, stepped down following the 2018-19 campaign.
Chaska/Chanhassen split in the first week of action, winning a wild season opener 7-5 over Minneapolis at Parade Arena Nov. 12 before slipping to top-10 Wayzata 4-2 on Nov. 16.
Third-period goals from junior Alex Dixey and senior Abby Nelson broke a 5-5 tie for the Storm Hawks. Dixey, a third-year top line forward, netted her first career hat trick in the win.
Jordyn Perlich, Elisabeth Gerebi and Audrey Armstrong also found the net in the second period for Chaska/Chanhassen. Armstrong, a freshman, was one of four players suiting on varsity for the first time (Maya Beise, Bethany Velasco and Alyson McPartland).
Chaska/Chanhassen returns six of its top seven point scorers from a year ago in Dixey (13 goals, 16 assists), sophomore Katelyn Roberts (21 goals, nine assists) and junior Lauren Spear (seven goals, 19 assists).
Junior Nina Langley (four goals, 11 assists) anchors a blue line that brings back sophomore Jamie Bimberg and Nelson, one of two seniors on the roster along with goaltender Olivia Rinzel. The senior posted eight wins in 2018-19 with a goals against average of 3.06.
Other returning varsity members are juniors Brier Ziemer and Brooke Willier and sophomore goaltender Clara Nelson, who made 25 saves in the win against Minneapolis.
Against Wayzata, a pair of Gretchen Branton second-period goals were the difference in a 4-2 loss.
Langley’s first-period unassisted goal evened the game at one after Wayzata scored just six seconds in. Roberts pulled the Storm Hawks within one at 3-2 at the 8:47 mark of the third period.
Rinzel stopped 27 of 31 shots in her season debut.
Chaska/Chanhassen, at New Prague Nov. 19, travels to Roseau and Warroad on Friday-Saturday, Nov. 22-23.
FAST START
Minnetonka won just 11 of 25 regular season games in 2018-19, but got hot at the right time, capturing the Section 2AA title, coming one goal short of a state championship appearance. The Skippers finished third in Class AA.
With the top four scorers back, the blue line intact, and a star goaltender returning, Minnetonka is one of the teams to beat in 2019-20.
Through four games, the Skippers have outscored opponents 32-4, posting shutouts in the first three wins.
Lacey Martin, a Boston University commit, started right where she left off last season. Scoring 12 post-season goals, 30 for the season, Martin already has 10 tallies, netting hat tricks twice.
Freshman Grace Sadura, junior Harvard commit Kayley Crawford, and seniors Kylie Melz and Emily Bayless each have three goals as well this season.
Minnetonka beat Roseville Area 5-0, Lakeville North 9-0, Roseau 8-0, and Warroad 9-4.
Junior Brynn Dulac, a Cornell University commit, has stopped 58-of-62 shots in four starts. A 11-12-1 record last season, Dulac posted a goals against average of 2.30.
Minnetonka has a dynamic duo on defense in senior Maggie Nicholson (Minnesota commit) and junior Rory Guilday (Cornell commit). Both players will represent the United States in the World Juniors in January.
Junior Hanna Baskin and seniors Lisa LaRoche and Anna Sorenson also return on defense for the Skippers.
Minnetonka has an early-season test with Andover at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Pagel Arena.
GOOD LATER, GOOD NOW
With 23 of the 28 players in the Holy Family Catholic girls hockey program in 10th grade or younger, there’s certainly reason to think the Fire will be a Section 2AA contender in coming years.
Four seniors, though, Caitlin Rock, Sydney Paulsen, Cecily Cronin, and Lauren Hickey, believe why not now.
“We feel that we have a lineup with enough talent, experience and senior leadership to compete with anyone around if we play our game and style. Out of the 11 ninth and 10th graders that play regularly for us they have all played at least one varsity season and some two. We have three ninth graders that this will be their third season of varsity hockey. The girls are playing with a ton of confidence,” Holy Family Catholic head coach Randy Koeppl said.
The Fire have shown that confidence in three victories in four games, beating East Ridge 4-1, Cambridge-Isanti/Mora/Pine City 5-0 and most recently Grand Rapids/Greenway 2-1 in overtime.
Hickey scored the winner from Taylor Koeppl to break the 1-1 tie in extra time. Koeppl, Hickey and Grayson Limke lead the Fire with three goals each.
Rock and Limke netted goals in a 3-2 loss to perennial power Hill-Murray Nov. 12 at Aldrich Arena in Maplewood.
Sedona Blair, with a 7-0-1 record in 2018-19, a goals against average of 0.98, will get the No. 1 job in goal as a freshman with Alex Pellicci on the boys roster at Holy Family Catholic.