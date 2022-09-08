New doctor joins Western OB/GYN, a division of Ridgeview Clinics

Rafael Unda Rivera, MD, is now seeing patients at Western OB/GYN, a division of Ridgeview Clinics at the Arlington, Chaska and Waconia clinic locations, according to a press release.
Unda Rivera practices full-scope obstetrics and gynecology with special medical interests in minimally invasive surgery, cervical cancer screening and management, cosmetic gynecology, contraception management, STD diagnosis and prevention and preconception counseling, it stated.
Unda Rivera’s parents were both physicians and seeing the relationships they built with their patients is what drew him to practice medicine, the release stated.
Unda Rivera is fluent in Spanish and enjoys learning new languages. He strives to provide support, clear explanations and the best plan that provides solutions while involving patients in the decision-making process, it stated.
To schedule an appointment with Unda Rivera or any provider with Western OB/GYN, call 952-442-2137.