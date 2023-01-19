Preparations for the upcoming opening of a coffee house in downtown Carver are well underway, including a new hand-painted sign on the outside of the historic building.
The Getaway Motor Café, which will offer a variety of amenities along with its custom craft coffee and cocktail menu, is scheduled to open to the public on Monday, Jan. 23, at 120 Broadway.
“It’s been a long time coming, but we’re excited to be at this point,” said Nathan Roise, who with his wife, Terah, own the building and business.
The building was greatly remodeled, but as much as possible of the original 150-year-old structure was retained.
The building has housed numerous businesses over its existence, including The Riverside Saloon. An historic photo shows that name painted on the outside of the building.
Forrest Wozniak, a recognized sign painter from South Minneapolis, has been recreating a hand-painted sign on that same area of the building, using his “signature hobo drop shadow look” on the artwork.
“The key is patience and fortitude,” Wozniak said when asked what the key is to painting on an historic building in frigid temperatures.
“I love historic buildings,” he added. “They are my favorite pieces of architecture as America gets lost in the throws of corporatism. I love old things.”
Plans call for a coffee shop offering premium blends, as well as fresh pastry and other offerings to compliment the beverages. A patio addition will offer more space for gatherings and parties, and a second-level area adjacent to the apartment will add more opportunities for gatherings.
A grand opening is planned for May, when the patio is completed.