Ridgeview and Twin Cities Orthopedics (TCO) announced plans on June 23 to jointly develop a new Orthopedic Institute at Ridgeview’s Chaska campus.
A new fifth floor is being added to the Two Twelve Medical Center building on Ridgeview’s Chaska campus to house the new institute. It will include 20 hospital beds and six more operating rooms. The fourth floor will also be renovated to accommodate the expanded clinical and support services. Between the two floors, 54,000 square feet will be added or renovated at the hospital building.
“TCO is excited to expand our partnership with Ridgeview as the orthopedic provider at this new, first-of-its-kind facility,” said Aaron Johnson, CEO of Twin Cities Orthopedics. “The Orthopedic Institute will be a premier regional destination that provides patients with access to world-class orthopedic care.”
Ridgeview will staff clinical and ancillary services to support the institute’s operations, and TCO physicians will provide surgical services and care coordination. The institute is scheduled to open in October 2023.
Ridgeview is an independent, nonprofit, regional health care system serving the southwest metro of the Twin Cities with hospitals in Arlington, Chaska, Le Sueur and Waconia.