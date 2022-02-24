A New Prague woman was sentenced to 27 months in Scott County District Court in connection to the 2013 murder of Gary Herbst in Elko New Market.
Connie Lou Herbst, 64, pleaded guilty on Feb. 23 to felony aiding an offender-accomplice after the fact in October 2021 as part of a plea deal that dismissed a charge of felony second-degree murder with intent, but not premeditated.
Herbst son, Austin James Herbst, 27, pleaded guilty in March 2021 of aiding and abetting second-degree intentional murder for shooting his father while he slept in an Elko New Market home. He was sentenced to 150 months in June 2021.
Connie Herbst admitted to helping her son hide the body in a rural wooded residence near Barron, Wisconsin.
District Judge Caroline Lennon ordered a durational departure from the Minnesota sentencing guidelines, which state Herbst’s sentence should be between 41 and 57 months. Herbst was sentenced to 27 months in prison, 18 of which she will serve barring any further charges while in prison.
Lennon also credited Herbst with 462 days for time served, so Herbst could be released from prison in May.
The Scott County Attorney’s Office was seeking a 57-month sentence, citing the fact that she hid the murder and showed little remorse.
“The cover up was particularly egregious because it lasted so many years,” Scott County Chief Deputy Sarah Wendorf said in court Wednesday.
Both Austin and Connie accused Gary of physical and emotional abuse during the relationship. Wendorf said in court that the abuse didn’t justify the murder or the cover up, calling the idea of retaliation “lawlessness.”
Herbst defense attorney, John Baquero, of Minneapolis, asked the court for an adjudicated sentence or for a 20-month executed sentence, citing her remorse, her non-violent history and that she didn't committed the murder.
Baquero said in court that Herbst acknowledged her role in the incident but that she “crossed a line that many parents would cross.”
Lennon said in court that the case was “heart wrenching” and the abuse suffered by Connie and Austin at the hands of Gary was “some of the worst domestic abuse (she’s) seen.”
Judge Lennon cited that Herbst was not involved in the murder itself, was amenable to probation, had no serious previous offenses and the domestic abuse as reasons why the departure was justified.
COMPLAINT
According to a criminal complaint:
Gary Herbst’s remains were found in December 2017 on a 15-acre wooded residence in rural Wisconsin, in Maple Grove Township, near Barron, after a dog found a skull with a bullet hole and dropped it on its owner’s driveway. Law enforcement uncovered more human remains east of the residence, which were taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey.
The remains were unidentified for more than two years until February 2020 when detectives were notified by the DNA Doe Project, a nonprofit organization that uses genealogical research to identify “John and Jane Does” that the skeletal remains belonged to Gary Herbst, of Elko New Market.
Investigators learned that Gary Herbst had been missing since July 6, 2013, but a police report was not filed with the Elko New Market police until exactly a year later, on July 6, 2014, when Connie Herbst did so at the request of Gary Herbst’s brother, who was trying to contact him.
Connie Herbst told police in February 2020 that her husband left home on July 6, 2013 and never returned. She was at the library at the time when her son called her to say his father had left. She returned home and found the bedroom ransacked and her husband’s clothing, $5,000 cash, a .45 caliber pistol and her wedding ring all missing. Austin Herbst told investigators his dad left in a vehicle driven by an unknown person.
On June 16, Wisconsin officers interviewed Connie and Austin Herbst again. Austin said he did not have a good relationship with father and said he knew the truth about what happened but would not divulge it at the time.
On June 29, 2020 Scott County deputies and members of the Minnesota BCA Forensic Science Laboratory, searched the former Herbst home, which now belongs to new owners. The new owners told officers that while remodeling the basement in August 2019, they discovered a stain on the concrete floor that seemed unusual. A cadaver dog searched the residence and testing confirmed human blood was found in the stain.
That same day, police interviewed former neighbors who said Gary Herbst was “difficult” and would frequently yell profanities at neighbors and call police for minor issues.
Neighbors reported seeing in mid-August 2013 a pickup truck parked near the family’s sliding glass door, on the grass. One neighbor reported seeing something in the back of a pickup truck — possibly rolled up carpeting — and saw Connie and Austin Herbst hook a boat onto the back of the truck and leave for one to three days.
Other neighbors reported seeing through the window the mother and son scrubbing the basement floors.
Connie and Austin Herbst held a garage sale selling mostly men’s clothing and various tools several weeks after Gary Herbst went missing, neighbors said.
Investigators spoke to Gary Herbst’s former employer, RL Tool in Bloomington, who confirmed the last day Gary Herbst worked was July 8, 2013 after which he stopped showing up for work and was never heard from again.
Through a search warrant executed on July 9, 2020 for the mother and son’s home, investigators found blood on drywall next to the stain in the basement, on wood studs, the lower track and door area of the sliding glass door leading out of the basement and on rubber mats that were previously in the basement.
On July 28, Austin Herbst told investigators in an interview that he and his mother had gone camping the weekend his father went missing. When asked about the handgun, Austin Herbst told investigators no one would ever get hurt with the gun because it was safe in “60 feet of water.” He said it was in the “Flambeau Flowage” and he’d be able to show investigators its approximate location.
Investigators searched the cell phones of Connie and Austin Herbst. On June 24, Connie Herbst texted her son, “It was on Channel 9 News last night.”
On July 18, she texted her son, “You need to call me ASAP, actually right away.” And then a half hour later she sent: “Might have a problem, they are searching (the former Herbst family home in Elko New Market). Don’t mean to f— up your vacation just wanted u to know. It’s in the paper.”
Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen said the arrests in the cold case were the result of “tremendous multi-agency teamwork” across state lines.