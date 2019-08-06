Nine Mile Creek

The Nine Mile Creek Watershed District’s headquarters and educational facility is at 12800 Gerard Drive in Eden Prairie.

The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners is seeking applicants for two vacancies on the Nine Mile Creek Watershed District Board, according to a news release from the county.

The board coordinates the management of water and related land resources in the watershed, the release says. Eden Prairie, Hopkins, Bloomington, Edina, Richfield and Minnetonka all have land within the district. Members serve three-year terms, and meetings are at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at Discovery Point, 12800 Gerald Drive, Eden Prairie.

The deadline for applications is Aug. 15, and interviews will be held at the following board committee meeting on Aug. 20, the release says. The website is the Hennepin County website at www.hennepin.us/advisoryboards.

