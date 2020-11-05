MEETINGS
The Daughters of Isabella meet at Guardian Angels Catholic Church’s St. Francis Hall, 215 West Second Street, Chaska on Monday, Nov. 9, with a 6 p.m. social hour and 6:30 p.m. meeting.
The West Lakes Chapter of National Charity League, Inc. a mother-daughter volunteer organization, has announced its annual membership drive and has begun accepting applications from women with daughters currently graduating in 2025-2027. The West Lakes Chapter is comprised of nearly 200 members who reside in the southwest suburbs. For more information, email membershipwestlakes@ncl.org.
HEALTH
There is a Memorial Center Blood Drive at Lake Auburn Church, 7460 Victoria Dr., Victoria, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. “One in every three people will need blood at some point in their lives; it could be a friend, neighbor, or family member. Or, it could even be you.” To donate, visit www.mbcherohub.club/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/20.