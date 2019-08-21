Aug. 22, 1985: Boys and girls in the Chaska area who are interested in hunting or shooting are invited to enroll in a Minnesota Firearms Safety Course to be held at the Chaska High School beginning Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m. Students who enroll must be 12 years old by Sept. 3, 1985. The course fee is $4 and will cover the cost of all materials.
Aug. 23, 1866: Two prisoners confined to our county jail, affected their escape on Sunday night last. It seems they had a dirk knife with which they cut the casing which held the bolt that fastened the door, and it seems was rather insecurely manufactured for a jail. No attempt has been made to retake them.
Aug. 24, 1944: Scenes of the old days were recalled yesterday when a sight well-remembered, but unseen of late, greeted the eyes of Chaska citizens. A real honest-to-goodness little German band filled the air along main street with the melodious harmonious strains of good old German tunes from “Der Vaterland.”
Aug. 25, 1994: City leaders gathered August 23 at the construction site on Pioneer Trail to celebrate the building of the new high school. The new building is expected to open in fall 1996. Total contract amount for the project is $22,775,800.
Aug. 26, 1926: The long looked for game of baseball sponsored by the Schnitzelbank Club between the farmers and citizens of Chaska will be played at Athletic Park Sunday, August 29th. The game is being played to arouse a better community spirit between the farmers and citizens.
Aug. 27, 1908: The famous Chaska Sodality Band has been engaged to furnish the music for the annual Stiftungsfest of the Pioneer Maennerchor at Young America, Sunday, August 29. The Sodality is one of the crack bands of the state and they always make good.
Aug. 28, 1986: The Chaska Cubs combined eleven hits and seven walks with the six-hit pitching of Dan Bergner to blank Maple Plain 7-0 in the first round of the State Class C Amateur Baseball Tournament last Saturday at St. Cloud.
