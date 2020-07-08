July 9, 1925: Our baseball tossers played at Norwood on the Fourth and now won out in a loosely played game by 10 to 9. Both sides made plenty of hits and plenty of errors. Norwood got 12 hits while our boys got 14 and each side bungled 5 times. “Gugler” Stans did the pitching for our boys and was relieved toward the finish by “Peach” Stans.
July 10, 1913: There was no public celebration here on the Fourth. Our people scattered, some to the lakes, others to neighboring towns or among relatives on the farm and in the cities. All having real good times. Those remaining at home enjoyed a quiet time with their families and came out the best at the end of the day.
July 11, 1878: The shooting match for the Badge of Chaska Shooting Club was won on the 4th of July by G. Heinemann. Fifteen shots each were fired by the members shooting. Mr. Heinemann broke 11 balls and Mr. Franken broke 8. The rest of the shooters were, to use a turfy expression – Distants.
July 12, 1945: Rations office closes Saturday at Noon. Under orders from District OPA office, hours of the Carver County War Price and Rationing Board office have been changed, as far as the public is concerned. The office at Chaska will now close at 12:00 o’clock on Saturdays instead of remaining open for the afternoon as it has been for some time.
July 13, 1876: The publishers of the Herald offered, some time ago, to publish the proceedings of the village council free of charge, which offer was accepted. They have had several meetings since, but the citizens of our village have looked in vain for a report thereof. Shall we have to poke you up with a long stick, gents?
July 14, 1966: Chaska will soon offer its second apartment development – a 17 unit Creekside Apartment addition being built by owner, developer Rueben Holtz. The all-modern, air conditioned one and two bedroom apartment building is located adjacent to a 12-unit building constructed four years ago.
July 15, 1869: We dropped into the Moravian Sunday School a short time since and were highly pleased with the large number of scholars and teachers present. It was remarkable with what promptitude the children would answer religious questions propounded by the Superintendent. Rev. Mr. Mix, the Superintendent, has the faculty in a remarkable degree of imparting useful instruction to the children in a felicitous and beautiful manner.
