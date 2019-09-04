Sept. 5, 1991: Nineteen Chaska High School cheerleaders attended a National Cheerleaders Association summer camp where they received top recognition as a squad. The work shop was held at St. Cloud State University and attracted over 600 cheerleaders from surrounding states. The Chaska squad was selected for the Spirit Award on the basis of their technique, unity, friendliness, cooperation, leadership and sportsmanship.
Sept. 6, 1934: Labor Day was little observed here. With fifteen million men out of work Labor Day naturally would present anything but a rosy picture. Locally our sugar factory, banks, court house and one or two other places observed the event, but generally speaking, business houses were open as usual.
Sept. 7, 1978: In the September 12 primary election Chaska voters will have their first opportunity to use punch card voting machines. Each of the city’s four wards will be equipped with about eight machines. The new system according to Shirley Bruers, City Clerk and Chief Election Judge, is expected to cut the counting time by 75 percent, meaning that election results should be tabulated by midnight rather than 8 a.m., as in past elections.
Sept. 8, 1892: The public school and the Catholic school have been closed on account of the presence of diphtheria in our city. Should nothing serious occur, they will resume session next week.
Sept. 9, 1926: Next Sunday evening at 7:30 there will be an English service in St. John’s Lutheran Church. From now on our regular schedule of evening services will be in effect, English on the second Sunday evening of the month and German on the last Sunday evening of the month.
Sept. 10, 1931: Saturday Chaska will take on a metropolitan air when it experiences its first visit from a full-fledged movie star. Wesley (Freckles) Barry, idol of youthful admirers, is to make an appearance in person at the Rex Theater. He will be remembered as the youthful freckled hero of such pictures as “Penrod,” “Freckles” and others of a few years ago.
Sept. 11, 1930: The Chaska Auto Club is furnishing pretty “Chaska” pennants for local people to wear when they go to the Carver County Fair, especially on Chaska Day. These will be distributed all around town. Remember when you go to the fair, pin on your “Chaska” pennant.
