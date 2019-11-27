Nov. 28, 1940: Senator Henrik Shipstead announced approval of a new works project administration program for the City of Chaska by President Roosevelt. The project covers drainage facilities and work on the Chaska creek channel within the city. The federal government has appropriated $4,558 for labor on the project. It is understood that the city will bear expense of material.
Nov. 29, 1923: The great Happ Auditorium, formerly known as the Schnitzelbank Auditorium, will be the scene of a Great Thanksgiving Dance this (Thursday) evening. The musical program this evening will be furnished by the Jazzland Orchestra of Minneapolis. Refreshments will be served in the auditorium dining room.
Nov. 30, 1871: The thermometer took a sudden downward “Flight” on Monday and reached 24 degrees below zero. It was also down to 20 degrees below zero on Tuesday morning. We hardly dare venture out of our office for fear of “Freezing Up.”
Dec. 1, 1988: In a surprise turn of events, Chaska Head Volleyball Coach Mary Daly — the only coach the program has ever known — resigned from her post effective Nov. 21. Citing the need to spend more time with her family, Daly — who has served as head coach since the program’s inception 20 years ago – made her decision to step down shortly after guiding her team to a fourth place finish at the state tournament.
Dec. 2, 1976: The First Base is in the process of being sold. Monday, a liquor license transfer was approved by the city council. Selling the business is the First Base Corporation. Pat Delaney and Richard McGowan are the individuals listed on the license. The new owner will be Vincent Freese of Wayzata.
Dec. 3, 1959: Walter Hecklin Post 1791 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars has been selected as the site of the 1960 Second District VFW Convention. Post Commander Dan Schindler announced early this week that the convention will be held at the local post in late February. There are 43 VFW posts in the Second District.
Dec. 4, 1862: The price paid for furs this season is higher than for several years. Good mink bring readily $3 to $3.50, otter $4 to $5 and other furs in proportion. Deer and all other kinds of wild game are abundant.
